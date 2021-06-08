AvePoint Impact of COVID-19 on Workplace Collaboration Survey Reveals 75% of Companies Deployed Microsoft Teams Without Proper Governance or Security

The pandemic induced a rush to digital collaboration that left the over three quarters of businesses leveraging Office 365 and 97% communicating via Microsoft Teams exposed to potential risk.

LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvePoint, Inc. ("AvePoint") the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, today announced the results of its Impact of COVID-19 on Workplace Collaboration Survey. The 2021 report, conducted in partnership with Exec Survey and iGov Survey, reveals how over 200 unique organisations in the U.K. enabled seamless business continuity amid rapid societal change, where they face security challenges today, and what policies and procedures they are prioritising in the next six months.

Despite a quick pivot to digital, most companies did not have a roll out plan: Since the speed of deployment was crucial to workplace productivity, three quarters (75%) of organsations deployed Microsoft Teams without proper governance or security in place, leaving them vulnerable to internal and external threats.



"While the speed at which many organisations pivoted to the cloud this year was nothing short of amazing, that may have come with major security trade-offs," said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer at AvePoint, and Microsoft Regional Director. "But I am optimistic because, as our survey revealed, many businesses now have an opportunity to reduce risk in the near and long-term with proper governance solutions in place."

Consistent with the over 145 million daily active Teams users Microsoft recently announced, AvePoint found that only 3% of companies do not leverage Teams today. Further, regular Office 365 usage jumped from nearly half (48%) pre-pandemic to now over three quarters (76%).

Increased Microsoft Teams usage is creating more demand for collaboration security, but blockers remain: Despite widespread adoption of new digital communications tools, 43% of companies believe making them compliant is challenging. In fact, 37% want to invest in Teams governance and management in the future to reduce the burden on IT and more confidently ensure they are compliant with regional and industry specific guidelines like records – which only 23% of companies capture across Teams.



"Our digital collaboration survey found that it is near impossible for employees to always comply with relevant policies, and for IT to monitor said activity, especially with the increased responsibilities they've taken on over the past year and a half," said John Hodges, SVP Product Strategy, AvePoint. "That's why there is a growing need for governance automation for any company leveraging tools like Microsoft Teams."

Earlier in the pandemic, AvePoint launched Policies and Insights (PI), the only solution that monitors sensitive content exposure across Microsoft 365 and proactively enforces policies to prevent data oversharing, after identified the need for more secure, compliant collaboration in Teams, AvePoint will continue to build upon its over two decades of innovation.

"As more companies adopt cloud-based tools for digital collaboration, it is becoming increasingly important to understand the data created, and who has access to it," said Nigel Kilpatrick, Country Manager, UK, Ireland and South Africa, AvePoint. "Even as companies return to hybrid work environments, scaling management, governance and compliance remains vital."

To learn more about AvePoint and its data management solutions like PI, visit https://www.avepoint.com/. See here for the full Impact of COVID-19 on Workplace Collaboration Survey.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint is the largest Microsoft 365 data management solutions provider, offering a full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data.

More than 7 million cloud users, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers.

Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Exec Survey and iGov Survey in partnership with AvePoint. A total of 222 individuals from 202 unique organisations participated in the survey, which concluded in 2021. All survey respondents will receive a complimentary copy of the findings report, but there was no inducement to take part in the survey, and AvePoint was not introduced as the survey partner.

