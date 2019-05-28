Automated Liquid Handling Technology Market Worth $2.07 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.
28 May, 2019, 11:05 BST
SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated liquid handling technology market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., experiencing a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Automated liquid handling technology has transformed wet lab research processing by enabling significant restructuring of R & D facilities of pharma & biotech companies. Rapid adoption of liquid handling robots to replace traditionally reserved 'wet lab' bench work areas is estimated to foster market growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Multipurpose workstations are projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to their rapid adoption by pharma & biopharma CROs. These workstations enable microplate washing, multichannel pipetting, and bulk reagent dispensing within a single unit
- Cancer & genomic research is poised to witness the fastest growth owing to the ability of automated liquid handling systems to handle multiple samples of microliter to picoliter volume
- Workflow complexity and need for faster target screening are resulting in increase in installation of automated workstation by the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies
- North America dominated the market in 2017 owing to presence of several key players
- Asia Pacific is expected to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to conducive growth factors for pharma and biopharmaceutical companies in the region. Increasing investments in life science, medicine, and pharmaceutical sectors are also contributing to the growth of the regional market
- Key players operating in the industry include Agilent Technologies; Labcyte Inc.; Beckman Coulter, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc.; Eppendorf AG; Hamilton Company; Gilson, Inc., Analytik Jena AG; Tecan Trading AG; and BioTek Instruments, Inc.
- Major players are involved in development of novel platform based on non-contact liquid handling technologies such as ultrasonic droplet generation, glass capillary dispensers, inkjet technologies, and valve dispensing technologies to support changing needs of end users.
Read 170 page research report with TOC on "Automated Liquid Handling (ALH) Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Workstations, Reagents & Consumables), By Application, By End User, and Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automated-liquid-handling-alh-technology-market
Efficient & accurate handling of liquid samples help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in maintaining overall productivity. This makes these companies & research laboratories rely greatly on automated platforms. Usage of customizable and preprogrammed procedures reduces need for supervision as it enables researchers to invest more time on data analysis.
Buyers have an option to select from different liquid handling technologies such as air displacement dispensing, positive displacement, piezoelectric, and acoustic. This choice to pick from a range of automated liquid handlers influences buyer power. Key market players are involved in developing low volume liquid handling systems as a consequence of rising adoption of microfluidics and microplates in lab processing.
Grand View Research has segmented the global liquid handling technology market on the basis of product, application, end user, and region:
- Automated Liquid Handling Technology Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Automated Liquid Handling Workstations
- By Assembly
- Standalone Workstations
- Integrated Workstations
- By Type
- Multipurpose Workstation
- Pipetting Workstation
- Specialized Liquid Handler
- Workstation Module
- Reagents & Consumables
- Reagents
- Accessories
- Automated Liquid Handling Technology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research
- Cancer & Genomic Research
- Bioprocessing/Biotechnology
- Others
- Automated Liquid Handling Technology End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Automated Liquid Handling Technology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:
- Prokaryotic Expression Systems Market – The prokaryotic expression system is having the highest market share of protein expression market followed by eukaryotic expression system which is expected to grow at CAGR owing to increasing demands of therapeutic proteins used for human treatment.
- Cell Separation Technology Market – The technological developments in cell based technology such as cell isolations, higher purity yield, time and cost effectiveness are the major factors expected to fuel the global cell separation market over the forecast period.
- Virology Market – Virology is the study of viruses, i.e. Submicroscopic, parasitic particles of genetic material contained in a protein coat and virus-like agents.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Share this article