Author Jemima Atar Releases Gripping New Collection of Poetry, you are safe now

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jemima Atar, an up-and-coming London author known for her arrestingly personal writing on emotional trauma and healing, has released her second book, you are safe now. A follow-up to her autobiographical debut, Grief and Her Narrative, the book is a poetry collection about the trauma of sexual abuse and its emotional, physical, and spiritual aftereffects. Published in perfect bound paperback and priced at £9.99, the book can be purchased online at Amazon , Waterstones, Barnes & Noble, Booktopia and other online book retailers worldwide, or in person at West End Lane Books, London. An eBook edition is also available from the Amazon Kindle store, priced at £5.99.

You are safe now is a bold move from prose to poetry for Atar while it delves into deeply vulnerable and challenging psychological territory. Based on a combination of her own personal experiences and those of other survivors, she explores gruelling themes, including the loss of childhood and reconnecting to the inner child, and the journey from powerlessness and voicelessness to self-definition and finding the confidence to speak out.

Atar's writing touches a nerve with anyone experiencing trauma, hopelessness and uncertainty of any sort. The poems capture her own story and that of other survivors, loaded with messages of empathy, hope and healing, highlighting the way recovery exists side-by-side with the hauntings of the past.

Speaking about her book, Atar comments: "you are safe now is my survival symbol. I wrote it during a time when the only way I knew how to survive was to let poetry do it for me. It's about the fighting dance of peace and pain; it's about all the paradoxes of what it means to be a survivor."

Celebrating the launch of her book, Jemima will be speaking at West End Lane Books on 15th September at 7 pm.

Jemima Atar is a London-based trainee psychotherapist and multifaceted author. Originally born in Switzerland, Jemima moved to the UK when she was three years old, where she developed her passion for psychotherapy and creative expression in tandem. Having completed a BSc in Psychology at University College London (UCL), Jemima is keen to explore personalised narratives; she is a strong believer in the power of personal testimonies to both heal and connect.

