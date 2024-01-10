Atlanta, Georgia's, Garden Lights Landscaping Announces New Headquarters

Top-tier, professional landscaping company, Garden Lights Landscaping, offers comprehensive services for every size property and design, both commercial and residential.

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Garden Lights Landscaping, a leading provider of innovative landscaping solutions in the Atlanta area, is thrilled to announce a new headquarters, located at 3033 N. Decatur Road. This move represents a significant milestone for the top-tier, professional landscaping company as it expands its reach in providing comprehensive services for both commercial and residential properties. Garden Lights Landscaping's new headquarters will serve as a hub for their talented team of designers and installers. The larger space will allow them to take on more projects and provide an even higher level of service to their clients.

As a result of Garden Lights Landscaping's expertise in creating extraordinary landscapes, they have built long-lasting relationships with clients and look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations at the new headquarters. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to sustainability, Garden Lights Landscaping has earned its place as a trusted name in the industry. Their dedication to incorporating eco-friendly elements into their projects sets them apart from the competition. From small residential gardens to large commercial landscapes, Garden Lights Landscaping has expertise in transforming outdoor spaces. Garden Lights Landscaping understands the importance of incorporating hardscapes, creative landscaping, and other functional and aesthetic elements into their designs.

"Moving to our new headquarters is an exciting step for Garden Lights Landscaping. This expansion allows us to better serve our clients and continue our mission of creating beautiful, sustainable landscapes," says owner Jovani Calo.

More About Garden Lights Landscaping:

The team of knowledgeable professionals at Garden Lights Landscaping have experience in all facets of landscape design, installation and care. Garden Lights Landscaping serves the Atlanta area with quality landscape and hardscape design and installations to transform properties into stunning areas for entertaining, relaxation and quiet pride. For more information about Garden Lights Landscaping, please visit http://www.gardenlightslandscaping.com or call 404-906-9953.

