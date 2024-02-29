Aptoide enables Mir Card payments for Russian users

LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptoide, the leading alternative global app store, has enabled Mir card payments for users in Russia, allowing easy and safe in-app and in-game purchases without needing international credit cards or VPN workarounds.

As Russia's own payment system, Mir cards operate through the National Payment Card System, similar to Visa and Mastercard. By integrating Mir into games with its AppCoins billing solution, Aptoide now provides Russian users full, seamless access to local payments for its extended catalog of apps, games and in-app content.

Aptoide's open app store gives Russian users access to 1 million+ apps and games, and the ability to now make quick and secure purchases through Mir provides unmatched value for them in unlocking premium content.

"At Aptoide, our top priority is always empowering choice for users, including flexibility in payments", said Aptoide's CEO. "As an open app store available to all, we work to accommodate the payment methods preferred by users in every country. We understand the importance of localizing payment methods to suit the preferences and needs of our users in different regions".

Added Aptoide's COO: "This development is part of Aptoide's broader strategy to expand local payment methods, ensuring that our users have the most convenient and secure options available to them. Accepting Mir cards in Russia aligns with that commitment".

The company further hinted that additional Russia-based payment options are also coming to Aptoide soon, expanding even more the flexibility for Russian users.

About Aptoide

Aptoide is the game-changing app distribution and payment processing platform, with over 430 million users, 10 billion downloads and 1 million apps. Available on multiple channels including Android, Web, TV and automotive, Aptoide offers developers a trusted, experienced partnership with a deep understanding of all ecosystems.

