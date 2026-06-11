APR Expands Global Footprint in the U.S. and UK with Launch of Medicube AGE-R 'Booster Pro X2'

Strategic rollout across major e-commerce platforms in the U.S. and UK reinforces APR's expanding global beauty device footprint.

Sequential launches planned across TikTok Shop and Amazon will strengthen consumer accessibility across North America and Europe.

Building on growing global demand for advanced home skincare solutions, APR continues to expand its presence in the beauty tech market.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APR Co., Ltd. (APR, or "the company"), a leading global beauty tech company, today announced the launches of its latest home beauty device, the Medicube AGE-R 'Booster Pro X2', in the U.S. and UK markets. Following its successful debut in Korea, APR is strategically expanding the availability of the Booster Pro X2 across major global e-commerce platforms as part of its broader international growth trajectory.

Product image of the Medicube AGE-R Booster Pro X2

Beginning June 11 (local time), the Booster Pro X2 will first launch on TikTok Shop in the U.S., followed by sequential rollouts on Amazon in the U.S. as well as TikTok Shop and Amazon in the UK. APR also plans to further strengthen its local market presence through future offline retail expansion initiatives, enhancing consumer accessibility across both North America and Europe.

The Booster Pro X2 represents the next-generation evolution of APR's popular Booster Pro device lineup. Designed around an advanced dual-care concept, the device delivers enhanced energy output and improved skincare absorption efficiency, reflecting the growing global demand for professional-grade skincare experiences at home.

APR has continued to strengthen its position within the global beauty tech industry through the rapid expansion of Medicube AGE-R across international markets. The company has demonstrated strong momentum in both skincare and home beauty device categories, supported by growing consumer engagement across digital commerce and social media platforms.

Interest in K-beauty and at-home skincare solutions continues to accelerate across the U.S. and Europe, fueled by the growing influence of social commerce and creator-driven beauty content. As of May 2026, Medicube's global Instagram account, primarily targeting consumers in North America and Europe, surpassed 1.4 million followers. In addition, the 'Medicube US Store' on TikTok Shop exceeded 500,000 followers, while flagship products such as the Zero Pore Pad 2.0 and Booster Pro continued to emerge as top-performing bestsellers.

Amid growing global demand for advanced home skincare solutions, APR continues to strengthen Medicube AGE-R's presence across key international markets through ongoing channel expansion and strategic platform partnerships.

Byung-hoon Kim, Chief Executive Officer of APR Co., Ltd., said: "The launches of Booster Pro X2 in the U.S. and UK represent another important milestone in APR's global beauty device expansion strategy. As consumer demand for advanced at-home skincare solutions continues to grow worldwide, we remain committed to expanding accessibility to our beauty technologies through strategic platform partnerships and diversified distribution channels while further strengthening Medicube's position within the global beauty tech market."

About APR Co., Ltd.

APR Co., Ltd. is a global beauty company founded in 2014, focused on integrating advanced beauty technology into everyday skincare routines. With a strong emphasis on efficacy and ease of use, APR develops products that combine skincare expertise with advanced beauty technology.

The company operates a diversified portfolio of beauty brands, including MEDICUBE (skincare), MEDICUBE AGE-R (home beauty devices), and Aprilskin (skincare), addressing a wide range of consumer needs across global markets. Through continuous innovation and consumer-centric development, APR has established a strong presence in the rapidly growing global K-beauty segment.

APR has achieved consistent year-on-year revenue growth and generates the majority of its sales from international markets, reflecting its expanding global footprint.