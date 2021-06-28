Announcing the 29th Eye Level Literary Award

LONDON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level and Daekyo Culture Foundation is proud to announce the 29th Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA). The event will be accepting submissions until 20 August from the UK.

This year's event will allow children to register and submit their entries online at myeyelevel.com. To encourage submission, Eye Level will be giving out over 8000 GBP worth of prizes, in eGiftcards, to entrants participating in our hashtag campaign. A total of 200 eGiftcards, each worth 40 GBP, will be given out to randomly selected entrants who share a screen capture of their submission confirmation email on Instagram or Facebook – with the two hashtags #jumpoffthepage and #ELLA2021 in the description.

Previously, the event only accepted entries from select countries. However, with the event going online, anyone from around the world can participate by selecting "Global" at the "Select Your Region" page. However, "Global" participants will only be considered for the Global prizes whereas children in the UK will be considered for both local and Global prizes. In the UK, the three best entries in each category will be awarded book vouchers by the judges.

ELLA will again have two categories. The Illustrated Writing category will be for children between ages 4 and 9. Participants will be required to hand draw about a given topic and add a short description in the template they download and print at home. The Writing category, for children between ages 10 and 15, will require a handwritten narrative about a given topic on a printed template at home. The narrative essays will be judged according to the Eye Level British English Level G Writing rubric. Overall, both categories will require a child to draw or write on a printed template and upload a scanned entry to myeyelevel.com's event submission page.

For more information about ELLA 2021 and Eye Level, please visit myeyelevel.com.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a global leader in education services. With academic achievement as its top priority, Eye Level believes that each child has the potential to change the world.

Depending on each student's ability level, children will have access to level-appropriate booklets in British English reading and writing developed with Cambridge University Press. For the at home product, online tutoring and booklets are also available via Eye Level's On Air learning platform and delivery service across the UK.

Related Links

http://dkculture.org/en/main.aspx



SOURCE Eye Level UK