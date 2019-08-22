An Immersive Experience Embracing British Lifestyle with Best of British 2019

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best of British, the largest ever showcase of British Brands in China, will take place at Shanghai Exhibition Centre between 17-20 October 2019. The 4-day event, following the theme of "Power of the UK", features 300 major brands from across UK and transports London's West End, the biggest shopping district in Europe, to Shanghai. The Best of British 2019 explores the Chinese demand for premium British products and services, featuring a number of sections, including Food & Drink, Fashion & Style, Interiors & Design, Innovation & Technology, Education & British Lifestyle, and Leisure & Tourism. Together, they represent the timeless power of the UK and celebrate British style, innovation and excellence.

Best of British will feature 200 live events, including more than 50 performances, 40 world-class culinary showcases and 40 fashion shows. Over 100 experts and specialists from different industries will attend this year's event, culminating with presentations by industry-leading KOLs. The exhibition will not only bring together traditional high-end British brands, but also a series of contemporary and inspirational live events such as the Fashion Catwalk, Taste of Britain Theatre, the Plough Pub and the Royal Jewelry Museum.

Best of British is organized by Media 10 Star in partnership with the British Consulate-General in Shanghai, the Department for International Trade (DIT) and China-Britain Business Council.

Best of British Show Early Bird Special Price:

1-person two-day: RMB 80 (RMB 200 at door)

2-person two-day: RMB150 (RMB 300 at door)

Ticket link (for mobile): http://wx-bob.tonggao.info/audience/payment/cn/login.aspx?source=xwg

Ticket link (for computer): http://wx-bob.tonggao.info/pc/payment/en/login.aspx?source=xwg

Venue: Shanghai Exhibition Centre (No. 1000 Yan'an Mid Road Jing'an District, Shanghai 200040)

Opening Times:

17th October 2019 10:00 - 18:00

18th October 2019 10:00 - 18:00

19th October 2019 10:00 - 18:00

20th October 2019 10:00 - 17:00

For more information, please visit https://www.thebestofbritishshow.com/

Highlights from the 2018 event are available via:

http://delong.pailixiang.com/album_ia157447651.html

For more information, please contact:

Media 10 STAR Lisa MOI Project Director +86 (0) 21 6433 0668 lisa.moi@m10star.com Media 10 STAR Lily YANG Senior Marketing Manager +86 (0) 21 6433 0668ext 818 lily.yang@m10star.com

