Albany; The Language, Meaning & Future of Colour by Solomon OB

Colour is a powerful tool in interior decoration, influencing the atmosphere and altering the shape and meaning of the space. Albany has played a part in creating these desired results for the last century including being the paint brand of choice for the trilogy's colourful backdrop; the Brewers Towner Commission at Towner Eastbourne.

Albany; The Language of Colour

The first video explores the language of colour and how it speaks to its audience though different mediums; telling stories through unwritten words. Solomon guides the viewer through key moments where colour has played a part in shaping fashion and depicting our environment.

Albany; The Meaning of Colour

The second instalment looks at the powerful meaning behind colour, from the practical to the subjective. Decoration means celebration and recognition for artists, decorators and makers.

Albany; The Future of Colour

The third and final episode, launched this week, expresses how colour is vital to our future and the importance it holds - igniting the imaginations of future generations.

Albany is excited to be part of that future and enable all generations to express themselves in their homes, workplaces and community spaces. Albany recognises the importance of finding the right shade and so prides itself on the unrivalled colour choice, including a colour match service. The highly pigmented, quality paint range by Albany is used by professionals and DIYers alike, is available exclusively from Brewers, online at brewers.co.uk or in any of the 170+ stores.

C. Brewer & Sons:

Founded in 1904, C. Brewers & Sons is a family run business focussed on supplying decorators and homeowners the best in trade and designer paints, wallpapers and decorating accessories both online and through Brewers Decorator Centres.

Brewers Decorator Centres is the UK's largest independent decorators merchant with over 170 stores across the UK and the widest range of decorating supplies.

The Albany brand, created by Clement Brewer in 1920, is celebrating 100 years this year. Albany has a vast choice in wallcoverings, modern paint finishes and trade grade decorating tools and accessories.

Wallpaperdirect.com, created by C. Brewer & Sons in 1999, is a leading online wallpaper shop with more than 18,000 designs from all of the main brands in wallcoverings. All of the wallpapers shown on wallpaperdirect are also available to order through Brewers Decorator Centres.

