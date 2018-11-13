Air Pollution Control Systems Market Size Worth $98.17 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global air pollution control systems market size is expected to be valued at USD 98.17 billion by 2025, per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Rampant gas emissions from mining and construction sectors is projected to boost market growth.

Increasing adoption of air pollution control systems, rising awareness towards the importance of ecological conservation, and ongoing efforts to promote adoption of renewable fuels over fossil fuels is predicted to boost the global market. Numerous countries are announcing strict regulations to substantially reduce rampant use of fossil fuels that result in extensive emissions harmful gases and particulate matter.

Polluted air contains harmful substances in high concentrations and this can have undesirable effects on the ecology. Adverse effects include damage to human health, flora and fauna, and the environment at large. The eco system is vulnerable to pollution from natural sources and human activities. Combustion processes are among the largest originators of air contaminants, and industries that need combustion at the core of their processes are said to be major contributors to air pollution.

Scrubbers, both gas and chemical ones, are commonly used air pollution control equipment. Catalytic converters are air pollution control systems that convert hazardous pollutants and gases emitted by industrial exhausts into non-hazardous particulate matter by enabling a redox reaction, where there is a reduction and an oxidation reaction.

Chemical industries are some of the most prominent users of air pollution control systems.These include manufacturers of basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, consumer chemicals, and niche chemicals.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The U.S. air pollution control systems market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. Beneficial government regulations, coupled with economic and financial benefits offered for controlling the pollution, are expected to encourage industry growth in the regional market

The U.K. market was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2017. The Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) is entrusted with the responsibility of regulating and monitoring levels of particulate matter and other harmful gases in the air. According to a 2017 report by the Royal College of Physicians and the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, 44 cities in the country have reported air quality below the recommended World Health Organization guidelines

China is among the largest markets in the Asia Pacific region, owing to growing industrial and mining activities in the region. In 2016, the country's Ministry of Environmental Protection stated that 84 out of 338 prefecture-level cities had accomplished the national air quality standard.

Grand View Research has segmented the global air pollution control systems market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Air Pollution Control Systems ApplicationOutlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Chemical Iron & Steel Power Generation Cement Others

Air Pollution Control Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Scrubbers Thermal Oxidizers Catalytic Converters Electrostatic Precipitators Others

Air Pollution Control Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany Russia U.K. Spain Italy Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Australia India Central & South America Brazil Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia



