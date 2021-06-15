AINU Pioneering Community Driven Crypto Network

ISTANBUL, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AINU Token is an all-new Defi token on the Binance Smart Chain that is an automatic liquidity-providing protocol that gives out static rewards to investors and holders. It is a decentralized cryptocurrency, a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain.

As per the founding team behind AINU, the whole idea of this AINU token is to create a community that will help other people as they invest. They added that following the footsteps of Vitalik Buterin they have donated 20% total token supply to "India Crypto Covid Relief Fund". AINU is a community-driven, social, charitable, and fair launch token. Holders of AINU earn passive rewards through a static reflection while watching their balance of AINU grow indefinitely.

The total supply of the AINU token is pre-set to one quintillion, that is [1,000,000,000,000,000,000] $AINU, where 11% in team wallet is reserved for future burns/airdrops/listings/advertisement. 5% of each transaction is allocated to token holders, and 5% of each transaction goes to the Liquidity pool for sustainability. There is no involvement of mint or burn functions. However, users can send tokens to the burn address to act as a deflationary mechanism. The token contract provides full transparency and has been audited by Solidity Finance.

AINU's code of conduct implements upon the fee-redistribution of the features pioneered by Reflect Finance. Users who hold AINU tokens will automatically receive a portion of the fees from each transfer made. In addition, a small fee is charged when transactions are stored in the contract, or the threshold value is met. Users can also fund PancakeSwap liquidity if they wish to do so. Liquidity ads were financed by selling half of the tokens collected as fees, pairing and receiving BNB with the receipts, and finally adding it as liquidity to the BNB pair. The permit recipient will be newly created as the LP tokens are the burn address to ensure that the LP tokens are safely locked and secured.

The owner of the AINU tokens can not update the fee percentages and view their allocation in between distribution and liquidity ads as the developers have renounced ownership. None of the smart contract variables can be changed from their current state, and no additional addresses can be included or excluded from the charges. The contract utilizes SafeMath libraries to prevent overflows along with following the BEP20 standard. Until now, no security issues were identified in any analysis done. Like any other token, AINU ensures trust in the team before investing, as they have substantial control over the ecosystem regarding the token allocation. AINU is currently available for trading in AINU/BNB and AINU/USDT pairs on DEX, including Pancake Swap and IndoEX Exchange. Considering that AINU is listed on IndoEX Exchange market on the 10th day of its journey, In the future AINU plans to apply for listing on all major centralized exchanges as well, including Binance, Coinbase Global, Inc. etc.

AINU recently Launched a Snake type prototype game for its token holders to have some fun. The developments are being monitored and thoroughly investigated for the game. The game is just a piece of sense of humor to the crypto world, considering the basic idea of supporting the community with the Covid fight. This fun game allows people to spend some fun time and, in turn, for some entertainment during these tough times.

The views, suggestions, and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. Do your own research before making a financial decision related to any crypto company or asset.

