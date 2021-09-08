Aerogel Market Size Worth $2.52 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 15.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerogel market size is expected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing product usage for insulation applications in various industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, building & construction, oil & gas, and other industries, is expected to drive the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

The silica aerogel segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to a wide range of applications in transparent window systems, protection systems, heat storage devices, and paint thickening agents

The aerogel blanket product segment dominated the global market and is expected to witness a notable CAGR over the forecast period as these materials offer superior properties in construction and industrial insulation

The oil & gas end-use segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to witness a notable CAGR over the forecast period

North America was the leading regional market in 2020 owing to the high concentration of aerogel manufacturers in the region

Industry participants are collaborating with the major organizations including World Wide Fund for Nature, to influence the overall industry and contribute to global energy savings and reduction of CO2 emissions

Read 133 page market research report, "Aerogel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Silica, Polymers), By End-use (Performance Coatings, Oil & Gas), By Form (Blanket, Panel), By Technology, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Aerogels provide innovative and eco-friendly solutions for light-diffusing and high-performance insulation in architectural daylighting applications. Cabot Corp. provides LUMIRA aerogel, water-repelling particles produced through a subcritical drying process that exhibits a broader scope of applications including subsea pipe insulation and daylighting.

Various agencies like NASA are further researching on the aerogel material to broaden its application scope in exploring potential applications of thin polymer aerogels in cryogenics or spacesuits. In addition, the market is expected to witness additional research for novel applications, such as hydrogen storage media and supercapacitors.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerogel market on the basis of product, form, end-use, technology, and region:

Aerogel Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Silica



Polymers



Carbon



Others

Aerogel End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Oil & Gas



Building & Construction



Automotive, Aerospace & Marine



Performance Coatings



Other End-uses

Aerogel Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Blanket



Particle



Panel



Monolith

Aerogel Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Supercritical Drying



Other Technologies

Aerogel Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Aerogel Market

Cabot Corp.

BASF SE

Nano Technology Co., Ltd.

Dow, Inc.

Enersens

Check out more studies related to the Global Advanced Interior Materials Industry, conducted by Grand View Research:

Industrial Insulation Market – The global industrial insulation market size is expected to reach USD 10.79 billion by 2027. Increasing demand for enhancing the equipment efficiency and process performance across application industries is projected to driving the growth.

The global industrial insulation market size is expected to reach by 2027. Increasing demand for enhancing the equipment efficiency and process performance across application industries is projected to driving the growth. Polymer Gel Market – The global polymer gel market is expected to reach USD 7.93 million by 2025. Increasing consumption of personal care products is expected to be a key factor driving the growth.

The global polymer gel market is expected to reach by 2025. Increasing consumption of personal care products is expected to be a key factor driving the growth. Superhydrophobic Coating Market – The global superhydrophobic coating market is expected to reach USD 11.2 million by 2024. Rising demand for consumer electronics with highly water-repellent properties to protect sensitive data and components is driving the market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.