Aegros Limited proposes to issue debentures in a series of tranches up to an aggregate face value of AUD25 million for subscription by investors

SYDNEY, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegros Limited ACN 618 589 101 (the Issuer) proposes to issue debentures (in the form of loan notes) in a series of tranches up to an aggregate face value of AUD25 million of (Debentures) for subscription by investors (Investors). The Issuer will invest the proceeds of calls to be made under the Debentures to fund eligible non-equipment research and development expenditure under the Australian Government's Research and Development Tax Incentive program and in the development of a biotechnology facility in Australia.

The Issuer is part of the Aegros Group, a leading biotechnology company developing better and more sustainable products to treat life threatening diseases.

The Debentures will typically be on more flexible lending terms than loan terms offered by the mainstream banks and thereby aim to achieve an enhanced return for the Investors.

The Debentures will be provided under the following tranches:

Tranche 1A: AUD10,000,000;

Tranche 1B : AUD5,000,000;

: AUD5,000,000; Tranche 2: AUD10,000,000,

and with a facility term up to 12-months.

Investors will earn 16.00% p.a. payable on drawn balances, calculated daily and paid monthly in arrears.

The Debentures will only be available to Investors who qualify as 'wholesale clients' for the purposes of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act). The Issuer has appointed FC Funds Management Pty Limited ACN 161 055 152 (AFSL 431245) (FC Capital) as its intermediary under section 911A(2)(b) of the Act for the purposes of FC Capital making offers to Investors to arrange for the issue, variation or disposal of the Debentures. The Issuer may only issue, vary or dispose of such Debentures in accordance with such offers, provided they are accepted.

FC Capital is a leading alternative asset management firm based in Australia with expertise in private credit and specialty real estate and has provided unique investment offerings to wholesale and sophisticated investors in Australia, Asia, North America and Europe for over 12 years.

The Issuer is seeking expressions of interest from prospective Investors for participation in the proposed Debenture issue to be undertaken in early to mid-2024.

A summary of the proposed Debenture issue is provided below.

For expressions of interest and further information, interested Investors are invited to contact Kieran McKee on +61 2 9072 9474 or at Kieran.McKee@fccapital.com.au. Interested Investors should also notify the scale of their prospective interest in the Debenture issue and any terms / conditions required in relation to that prospective investment.

The information provided in this Request for Expressions of Interest is general information only and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any Investor or potential Investor. Persons considering acquiring Debentures should obtain independent advice tailored to their personal circumstances before making any investment decision in relation to the Debentures. The Issuer has been appointed by FC Capital as its corporate authorised representative under its Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) for the purposes of issuing this Request For Expression of Interest. The Issuer does not hold an AFSL and is not itself licensed to provide financial product advice in relation to an investment in Debentures. Investors considering making an investment in Debentures should read this document carefully before making a decision to acquire Debentures. No cooling off rights apply in relation to the issue of Debentures.