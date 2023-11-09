Advito Partners with eco.mio to Bring GATE4 Emissions Methodology into Multiple Online Booking Tools

The partnership provides an engaging approach to reducing the environmental impact of corporate air travel in real-time.

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Addressing the increasing need for accurate pre-trip emissions insights, Advito, a leading global travel consultancy, and eco.mio, an innovative leader in corporate travel sustainability solutions, have announced their partnership to integrate Advito's emissions data into eco.mio's gamification platform. Their aim is to highlight the most sustainable choices for business travelers in the air search of several online booking tools (OBTs). This partnership leverages eco.mio's robust integration capabilities and engaging gamification interface alongside Advito's ISO-certified GATE4 methodology, allowing travel managers to optimize air travel booking patterns in real-time and incentivize employees to opt for more sustainable travel choices.

eco.mio seamlessly interfaces with established online booking tools like cytric, Egencia, and SAP Concur. Using a comprehensive algorithm, they assess historical travel patterns, up-to-the-minute corporate pricing and availability, as well as the client's policy and travel culture to calculate carbon emissions and cost benchmarks. They incentivize and rate behavior changes by spotlighting greener and more cost-effective choices within the OBT and offering tailored incentives. eco.mio will now be able to leverage the most accurate emissions methodology available to travel managers today in the tool, Advito's GATE4, to identify the most sustainable choices and display them to travelers directly in the booking path.

"We're excited to team up with eco.mio to revolutionize corporate travel sustainability and bring GATE4 directly into multiple OBTs," said Julien Etchanchu, Senior Director of Sustainability at Advito. "This collaboration aligns with Advito's dedication to drive positive transformation across the travel industry. We're not only putting the power in the hands of travelers and organizations to meet their climate objectives, but also the potential to achieve cost efficiencies along the way."

"At eco.mio, we believe that driving change is more effective when it's easy, fun, and rewarding," said Sarah Benarey, Co-founder of eco.mio. "By using the GATE4 emissions data, we are finally able to bring the most accurate calculation of business travel's climate impact into the booking process. We're not only reducing carbon footprints, but also promoting a culture of sustainability."

The GATE4 integration is currently available to power eco.mio's recommendations in the air search results of the client's OBT. Going beyond the industry's standard calculations for air emissions, GATE4 accounts for critical factors such as aircraft type and radiative forcing (the non-CO2 emissions from air travel). It is the only ISO-certified calculation methodology for business travel emissions in the industry. eco.mio works with the client's existing OBT and requires no changes to the environment or booking process. Together, Advito and eco.mio allow travel managers to take a proactive approach by providing accurate pre-trip guidance in the air search, nudging travelers towards making sustainable choices, and rewarding them when they choose to do so.

ABOUT ADVITO

Advito, the consulting arm of BCD Travel, is a dedicated transformer of corporate travel programs. Embracing an intelligence-driven framework, Advito adeptly manages supplier expenditure and traveler conduct, ensuring efficient travel programs that cater to all stakeholders. By leveraging intelligent analytics, distinctive supplier strategies, and integrated traveler engagement, Advito propels travel programs to unprecedented levels of sustainability, savings, and satisfaction. As a pioneering travel consultancy boasting the ISO-certified carbon reporting methodology GATE4, Advito has also established a specialized practice area for sustainable business travel. Discover more at www.advito.com.

ABOUT ECO.MIO

eco.mio empowers businesses to achieve their climate objectives while simultaneously curbing expenses. Rather than imposing stringent travel policies, eco.mio stimulates behavioral transformation by nudging and incentivizing corporate travelers to make environmentally conscious choices (opting for trains over planes, selecting greener flights, and favoring economy class over business class). The savings derived from these environmentally-friendly and typically more cost-effective travel alternatives are channeled into rewarding initiatives. This software solution seamlessly integrates into any online booking tool through a browser extension, offering adaptability that aligns precisely with each company's requirements. Discover more at www.ecomio.com.

