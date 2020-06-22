ABM Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ABM-1310 in the USA

Dosing the first patient in the USA represents another important milestone, both for ABM-1310 program and for patients. "We are so grateful to patients and their families, investigators and clinical study sites for their support on the study," Dr. Chen Chen, founder and CEO of ABM Therapeutics said. "Many cancer patients are affected by brain metastases, but current treatment options are limited. ABM-1310 significantly prolonged median survival time of brain metastases in preclinical models and is expected to be a new generation of BRAF inhibitors for the treatment of various malignant tumors and brain metastases. We have been at full speed conducting clinical development of ABM-1310 in the USA and hope to bring the potential therapeutic benefits to patients as soon as possible."

ABM-1310 phase 1 trial is a multi-center, open-label study to test the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of ABM-1310 in patients with BRAF mutant advanced solid tumor and BRAF mutant patients with brain metastases. The goal of the study is to determine the optimal dose for phase 1b/2 studies.

"We have designed our Phase 1 trial to move efficiently through dose escalation and to increase the chance of seeing early signs of clinical activity by focusing on the BRAF mutant patient population. We look forward to producing important early clinical data to guide our future clinical development," said Dr. Charles Zhao, Chief Medical Officer of ABM Therapeutics. "Based on the preclinical potency of ABM-1310, we believe it could provide a profound benefit for patients in urgent need of new therapies as both a single agent and in combination with other therapies."

As a clinical-stage biotechnology company, ABM Therapeutics has broad and robust proprietary pipeline to construct a brain medicine R&D platform. It will continue to focus on the small molecule research and development of novel drugs for the treatment of cancer, with an emphasis on blood–brain barrier (BBB) penetration and brain metastasis. We look forward to working with international pharmaceutical companies and biotech companies from multiple perspectives to make our drug to benefit more patients in the world.

Contact Information

Company:

info@abmtx.com

Investors:

Charles Huang

COO

(858) 382-0522

chuang@abmtx.com

About ABM-1310

ABM-1310, the first drug candidate of ABM Therapeutics, is a highly water-soluble and cell/brain-permeable BRAF inhibitor for the treatment of cancers with BRAF V600 oncogenic driver and brain metastases. ABM-1310 significantly prolonged median survival time of brain metastases in preclinical models and is expected to be a new generation of BRAF inhibitors for the treatment of various malignant tumors and brain metastases. It was granted clearance of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to proceed with the first-in-human clinical trial on November 29, 2019. (Clinical trial information: NCT04190628) More information about ABM's ongoing ABM-1310 trial is available at www.ClinicalTrials.gov and on the company website at www.abmtx.com.

About ABM Therapeutics

ABM Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to focus on the small molecule research and development of novel drugs for the treatment of cancer, with an emphasis on brain cancer and cancer metastasis. ABM has been building its broad and robust proprietary pipeline to construct a brain medicine R&D platform through collaborations with CROs. ABM's pipeline includes several programs in various stages of discovery and development, most of which have improved brain permeability to address the unmet need of treating cancer and metastases in the brain.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1194131/ABM_Therapeutics.jpg

Related Links

http://www.abmtx.com



SOURCE ABM Therapeutics