A Strong Rally in Gold Marks the Launch of NVM Token Sale on July 15th

Novem Gold's sale coincides with gold prices having surged to their highest in more than five years , finally breaking the $1,350 barrier. Experts are saying that the rally in gold could be a sign of a global economic crisis driven by trade and currency wars between the U.S., Europe, and China. The rally is expected to continue as weakening fiat currencies face inflation, debt crisis, and changing monetary policy.

Cryptocurrencies are another safe haven for investors looking to be free of uncertainties related to the state. Bitcoin has reached another high for 2019, and Facebook's Libra is bringing cryptocurrency to mainstream awareness with its 2.38 billion users.

"Economic uncertainty is again driving people looking for a way to store wealth that is safe and independent of the state. Conditions have led to a rise in gold and cryptocurrency prices -- and created a perfect time to buy NVM," Andreas Kalteis, CEO of Novem Gold said.

"By purchasing NVM tokens now, you will be perfectly positioned to get the best possible prices on NNN tokens, an investment in gold which has greater redeemability than any other gold token and is staked to the value of gold bullion, which has endured for thousands of years."

Novem Gold is an extension of a decades-old business trading gold in Austria. They will open 100 retail outlets all over Europe. NVM tokens are usable at retail outlets as well as on blockchain.

Novem Gold will use the profits from the retail outlets to burn as many NVM tokens as possible, decreasing the supply while demand grows for NVM tokens due to the discount it offers on Novem NNN Gold tokens.

There are three stages to the NVM sale and prices will increase with every stage.

At the Pre-Sale Stage of the NVM sale, starting July 15, 2019 , users can buy NVM tokens using Euros, Swiss Francs, BTC, ETH, NEO, and GAS.

, users can buy NVM tokens using Euros, Swiss Francs, BTC, ETH, NEO, and GAS. In the First Stage, starting August 15th , tokens will be available for users of NEO and GAS, to show our support for NEO's vision of a smart economy based on digitized assets.

, tokens will be available for users of NEO and GAS, to show our support for NEO's vision of a smart economy based on digitized assets. In the Second Stage of the NVM sale, starting August 20th , users will again be able to purchase NVM tokens using Euros, Swiss Francs, BTC, ETH, NEO, and GAS.

The NVM utility token provides users the ability to trade gold through selling and purchasing Novem NNN Gold tokens which are directly backed by and redeemable for LBMA-certified gold bullion. NVM tokens are the key to optimizing gold and blockchain investments because they deliver a discount from the initial price of the Novem NNN Gold Token when that sale begins.

"Novem Gold is dedicated to bringing people everywhere a better way to buy gold on the blockchain. We are adding the trust, transparency, and security of blockchain to what has up till now been an outmoded and unpleasant buying experience. Buying gold through Novem, you know exactly what you are buying, the quality is verified, and of course, our NNN tokens can be redeemed at any time for real gold bullion."

Novem NNN token is the only fully-redeemable gold-token through which holders truly own the gold that backs their tokens -- that gold is theirs to redeem even in the event of bankruptcy and national emergencies. Novem Gold has minted over $1.5 million in NNN tokens based on 37 kg of gold held in secure storage and more tokens will be minted as the gold placed in reserve is increased.

Novem has sold $3.65 million in NNN and NVM tokens to private investors.

Novem Gold NNN tokens are the first gold token on NEO blockchain. The NEO platform is ideal because it is a blockchain for "the smart economy" ideal for tokenizing real-world assets like gold.

About Novem Gold

Novem Gold was founded by two long-term precious metals and gemstone experts with experience in international trade, including Germany, Austria, and the U.A.E. After seeing countless problems with trust and transparency in the precious metals industry, they knew there had to be a better way for people to safely buy and sell gold. As a result, they founded Novem, a new path to safe, ensured digital gold ownership. The Novem NNN gold token is backed and entirely redeemable for by LBMA-certified gold and the NVM token is a utility token that enables the transacting of gold on the blockchain. Both are built on advanced NEO blockchain technology for an immutable, secure, and distributed ledger of ownership.

