7PSolutions, Leader in Logistics Security and Risk Management Partners with Mexico's Leading Security and Tracking Expert

New strategic alliance improves logistics risk management and helps protect high value supply chain goods in Mexico and around the world.

NASHVILLE, Indiana and MEXICO CITY, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Keeper joins 7PSolutions (7P) to deliver a single solution security and logistics protection platform that covers high risk cargo throughout the entire supply chain - including ground, air, rail and maritime. 7PSolution's global footprint and technology, combined with Orbit Keeper's local knowledge and professional network, provides a unique service offering to logistics and loss prevention executives in Mexico and around the world.

The current health crisis has dramatically impacted security and logistics in Mexico and Latin America. Resulting in higher crime rates and loss of cargo in a market that has been plagued with theft. Mexico's National Association of Vehicular Track and Trace (ANERPV), has alerted of a significant increase in logistics related crime during the pandemic. This has added risk to an industry that struggles with limited economic activity. The National Chamber of Transporters (CANACAR) also reported higher numbers in crime when compared to statistics in 2019. "Our organization is focused on improving safety and minimizing risk for all logistics providers," said Ing. Victor Presichi, President of ANERPV. "We welcome partnerships like the one between Orbit Keeper and 7PSolutions and look forward to working with them towards a safer Mexico."

"Our partnership with 7PSolutions will help alleviate and address the uptick in crime affecting logistics and cargo loss in Mexico," said Yolanda Bernal, Founder of Orbit Keeper and recognized security expert in Mexico. "7PSolution's global outreach and experience will strengthen our existing security platform so we can protect our client's shipments from origin to destination," added Ms. Bernal.

7PSolutions provides a wide range of products and services that protect high value goods in high risk jurisdictions. The company's state of the art RouteWatch platform includes a monitoring call center, local law enforcement escalation and real-time GPS hardware that delivers optimal coverage and accuracy. One size does not fit all clients. Experience and customization set the company apart from the competition.

"We are always looking to add new Partners to our team. Yolanda Bernal and Orbit Keeper are an ideal match to complement our services and provide coverage in Mexico," said Jeff Clark, CEO and Founder of 7PSolutions. "Our firm is second to none in quality control and support. Protecting cargo is what we do, and we deliver results through high tech platforms that are customized for our clients and in collaboration with government organizations and Partners like Orbit Keeper," added Mr. Clark.

About 7P Solutions:

The company was founded in 2010 to fulfill an unmet need in the supply chain and transportation industries: a single solution for climate control, security, fleet and quality management through every stage of the supply chain. 7P leverages the extensive knowledge, experience and expertise of their leadership team comprised of logistics, cargo security, cold chain and quality assurance industry veterans – all of whom understand the critical importance of providing real-time supply chain visibility so clients can manage their supply chain, fleets and assets. Today 7P's real-time GPS solutions, combined with the company's RouteWatch SaaS, is utilized globally to ensure product integrity and protection to customers and their brands.

About Orbit Keeper:

A company dedicated to the commercialization of satellite location systems for vehicles and cargo. It has a Command Center supported by the Centinela Platform in collaboration with government authorities. Development of mobile applications according to the needs of clients.

