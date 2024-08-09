2024 Association Benchmarking Report Reveals Generating Non-Dues Revenue as the Top Challenge for Associations for Second Year in a Row

Naylor and Association Adviser's latest report highlights ongoing struggles and emerging trends in the association sector.

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naylor Association Solutions and Association Adviser are excited to announce the findings of the 2024 Association Benchmarking Report. The report reveals that generating non-dues revenue remains the foremost challenge for associations for the second consecutive year. While associations continue to face hurdles in communicating member benefits and engaging young professionals, the report also shows significant progress in data-based decision-making, technology adoption, and staffing improvements.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of survey data collected from hundreds of senior staff members across North American trade associations, professional societies, and association management companies. Conducted between April 1, 2024, and May 5, 2024, the survey offers an in-depth look at how associations are evolving in member engagement, communications, events, staffing, and non-dues revenue.

Christine Shaw, CEO and President of Naylor, announced, "The 2024 Association Benchmarking Report highlights the critical trends and shifts currently shaping the association sector. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the participating associations for their invaluable contributions. Their insights have enabled us to create a thorough report that empowers association leaders with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions and drive strategic growth within their organizations."

Key findings from this year's report include:

Member Engagement: Associations engage with members an average of 28.2 times per month via print, digital, social media and video.

Barriers to Non-Dues Revenue: The Top 3 barriers to non-dues revenue are being understaffed and not enough bandwidth, limited amount of resources and not enough member engagement.

Valued Communication Channels: The most valued communication channel is traditional conferences and events.

AI Usage: A fraction of respondents say they use AI daily or frequently, while nearly two-thirds do not use AI at all currently.

Event Hosting: More than half will continue to host a mix of live and virtual events in 2024 and beyond.

Social Media Engagement: LinkedIn was the only social media app listed in the Top 10 most valued engagement tools and climbed two spots this year.

Membership Engagement Indicators: Nine in 10 use event attendance as a primary indicator of membership engagement.

Staffing Needs : Data/strategy was the most understaffed team, with little less than half citing a need for more help.

Top Challenges: More than half reported generating non-dues revenue, communicating member benefits effectively, and engaging young professionals as top challenges.

Resource Limitations: Half of associations said they have limited resources when it comes to increasing non-dues revenue.

To download the full 2024 Association Benchmarking Report, click here.

