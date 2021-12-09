2021 "Belt and Road Initiative" Youth Sports Exchange Week (Jiangsu) Launched

NANJING, China, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 "Belt and Road Initiative" Youth Sports Exchange Week (Jiangsu) was launched in Nanjing on December 5. 209 young people from 62 "Belt and Road Initiative" countries and regions, who have been working and studying in Nanjing for a long time, signed up to participate in basketball, orienteering and many other activities, according to the Nanjing Creative Center.

The theme of the Exchange Week is "Sports ignite passion, make the dreams of youth fly, carry forward the spirit of the Silk Road, and build a better tomorrow together", The activities include 2021 "Belt and Road Initiative" International Young Men's 3x3 Basketball Invitational Tournament, "Belt and Road Initiative" Youth Outdoor Sports Challenge, the Fifth "Belt and Road Initiative" International Youth Orienteering Training Camp and a series of youth sports and cultural exchange activities. Terry, a Turkmen student from Southeast University, expressed the hope that he would be actively participate in more international sports exchanges and be a participant, promoter, collaborator, and beneficiary of the "Belt and Road Initiative" to contribute youth strength to the prosperity and development of "Belt and Road Initiative".

Fan Jinhua, Second-Level Counsel of Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau and Vice President of Jiangsu Sports Federation, expressed the hope that through the Exchange Week, the broad masses of young friends will feel the modernization of Jiangsu and the charm of Chinese traditional culture, deepen the understanding of China and the economic and social development of Jiangsu and become "Belt and Road Initiative" youth friendship messengers to convey to the world the spirit of the Silk Road with "peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit" as the core.

"Belt and Road Initiative" Youth Sports Exchange Week is guided by the Office of the Leading Group for Promoting the Construction of "Belt and Road Initiative" in Jiangsu Province, jointly sponsored by Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau, Jiangsu Provincial Department of Education, and Foreign Affairs Office of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, hosted by Jiangsu International Sports Exchange Center, and supported by China Sports Lottery.

