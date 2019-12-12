2019 E-Sports Shanghai Masters Successfully Held

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 28th, the Jing'an Sports Center saw the commencement of the 2019 E-sports Shanghai Masters, according to Shanghai Jing'an District Commerce Committee. The tournament is the world's first of such kind that is named after a city, supported by the government and evaluated by the e-sports industry association. As the main organizer, Jing'an District offered all-round support to the event.

The tournament lasted for four days, over 100 players from China, Korea, Japan, Europe and North America competed in four games: DNF, LOL, Warcraft and OW. The aggregate offline viewer number reached 5,000. The tournament was broadcasted on three platforms: bilibili, Huya and Douyu. Viewer number averaged 1.25 million per platform per day.

The 2019 E-sports Shanghai Masters Industry Forum, which themed "e-sports empower cities", was held alongside the tournament. The forum gathered cross-field experts and industry leaders, who scanned industry data, analysed how development in technology interacts with e-sports and debated future directions of e-sports.

As the main organizer, Jing'an has always been uncovering industry potentials and adding to the impetus of the economy. The famed e-sports industry gained its reputation because of the gathering of head enterprises and impeccable industry ecology. The Lingshi Road area is filled with e-game manufacturers, tournament-planners and clubs, therefore goes the saying: In the field of e-sports, Shanghai tops China, Lingshi tops Shanghai.

SOURCE Shanghai Jing'an District Commerce Committee