16th MiningForum in Berlin shows new and sustainable perspectives on the mineral resources sector

ESSEN, Germany, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19 and 20, 2022, the 16th international MiningForum and trade exhibition takes place in Berlin. Every two years, this dialog platform initiated by the DMT GROUP brings together key decision-makers, experts, and specialists from the industry for an intensive exchange on relevant topics along the mineral resources value chain.

The motto of this year's event is "For a Sustainable Future". The German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) is once again acting as patron. Visitors can expect a series of presentations, lectures, and discussions as well as an integrated industry exhibition as part of the event.

The MiningForum is a well-established event in the mining industry and all related segments. The international event offers a wide-ranging 360-degree view of complex, commodity-relevant topics and contexts. Partner countries are Australia and Chile, which, led by the countries' chambers of foreign trade, offer sessions and panel discussions on current mineral resource topics from both countries with their delegations.

A total of 60 renowned speakers from business, science and politics will address topics from the national and international mineral resources markets in a practice-oriented manner. The spectrum ranges from applications and innovations in exploration, extraction and processing to supply chain topics to the rehabilitation of former mining sites. The event will demonstrate how these processes can be made effective and efficient through sustainable action, digitalization, process management, and health and safety management. The participants include renowned, international organizations such as ABB, BAUER, BGE (Bundesgesellschaft für Endlagerung), DMT GROUP, GFZ, Montanuniversität Leoben, Siemens, Rio Tinto, Thyssen Schachtbau, TU Bergakademie Freiberg, TÜV NORD or Voith.

400 top experts and business leaders are expected to exchange views on current and future developments. In addition to the lectures with their cross-section of all important key topics from basic research from industrial application according to the state of the art, to applied research close to the market, to future concepts, there will be ample opportunity for in-depth discussion of topics and an inspiring exchange. In parallel, the integrated trade exhibition with 40 exhibitors provides a platform for presenting innovative products and services.

Focus on sustainability

The motto "For a Sustainable Future" sets the focus of the event and thus addresses one of the most important topics of the time. New approaches, sustainable solutions and the shaping of the transformation are elements that are reflected in numerous contributions and exhibits and signal what is happening in the industry.

"The transformation of the industry is in progress, and there will be far-reaching changes. With the motto 'For a Sustainable Future', we want to take responsibility for shaping the transformation. Transparently, efficiently and as collaboratively as possible, we will work on new standards that have a global impact and are fit for the future. Whether ESG - Environmental, Social, Governance - or digitalization, whether sustainable raw material extraction or long-term strategies: there are numerous challenges to which the MiningForum can make a significant contribution. We are very pleased that it can take place again this year as a face-to-face event and are convinced that it will provide important impulses for the entire industry," explains Jens-Peter Lux, Managing Director of the DMT GROUP.

The MiningForum will take place on May 19 and 20, 2022 at the Estrel Berlin (Germany).

Among others, FAB, SBN, Technische Hochschule Georg Agricola, BSN (Branchenverband Steinkohle und Nachbergbau), TSU e.V., VBGU (Verband Bergbau, Geologie und Umwelt), German Engineering Federation (VDMA) are partners of the event.

For more information on the MiningForum including company portraits of the partners and exhibitors as well as the complete program, please visit: https://www.the-miningforum.com

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Press Contact:

Knut Hirsch

Director Marketing and Communications DMT GROUP

Mail knut.hirsch@dmt-group.com

Tel. +49 201 172 1315

Mob. +49 151 125 235 58

About DMT GROUP:

Excellence and innovation: DMT GROUP is an independent, globally active engineering services and consulting company specialising in the markets of plant and process engineering, infrastructure and civil engineering, natural resources, and energy. The goal of DMT GROUP is to create sustainable value for its clients through a full-service engineering and consultancy offering led by knowledge, digitalisation and internationalisation.

DMT GROUP is headquartered in Essen, Germany, and maintains 13 engineering and consulting companies at 30 locations worldwide. DMT GROUP leads the engineering division of TÜV NORD GROUP, contributing more than 280 years of experience and working and acting in the spirit of partnership and trust to realise hundreds of projects around the globe every year. DMT GROUP's approach is defined by being solution-orientated and sustainable, ensuring value creation and client success under the guiding principle of Engineering Performance.

www.dmt-group.com

SOURCE DMT GROUP