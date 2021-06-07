10 Best Online Casinos in India - Ranked by User Experience, Fast Payouts and More

OSLO, Norway, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With official data showing around 80% of the population gambling at least once per year, online gambling is quickly growing into a popular pastime for players in India and we're here to help you find the best online casinos in India.

With so many new and emerging brands, each offering an array of welcome bonuses and seasonal promotions, it can be difficult to choose which online casino to choose. Thankfully, at indiancasinoonline.com we have your back!

We've tested the most popular casino sites available and packaged up the good, the bad and the ugly to see which brands offer the best bonuses , fastest payouts, unbeatable odds and more.Here, we've stripped

10 Online Casinos

in India back to the bolts to uncover the best sites, what's on offer, and the pros and cons of each.

The IndianCasinoOnline Ranking Methodology: How we rate the best casinos in India.

To begin, we found the 10 most visited sites in India using similarweb.com and used these results as our 10 test subjects. From each we created accounts, deposited money, played, and then scored them using the categories mentioned below.For those curious, the top 3 most visited casinos in India right now according to our SimilarWeb data:

888 Casino: 323,000 unique visitors per month Betway: 5,000,000 unique visitors per month Wheelz: 130,000 unique visitors per month

With our test subject identified, we dug into our pockets, wagered 2000 INR per site and scored them on 8 different benchmarks:

Security: Robust and technically stable software toguard the banking capabilities of users.

Banking Options: The range of banking options available and how accessible they are.

Fast Payouts: How long an operator takes to process withdrawals.

Game Variety: Slots, Table Games, Lottery and more.

Quality Software: Software from well-known and industry leading developers.

Customer Service: How many channels of communication an operator has with it's players.

General Rankings: Users ratings and generic feel for the site.

Device Compatibility: Mobile/Tablet/Laptop/PC

First Look: The 10 Best Indian Online Casino Sites

After rigorous testing, Wheelz secured the #1 spot as the best online casino overall, not just because of an incredible welcome bonus which offers new players up to 30,000 INR + 100 Free Spins, but it's extensive game selection, ease-of use, and lightning fast withdrawals.

Here are all the top 10 picks and what we liked about each:

Top Online Casino Overall: Wheelz Best Welcome Bonus: Pari Match Best Game Selection Caxino Best No Wagering Option: 10Cric Best Daily Promotions: ComeOn! Best Live Casino: MegaRush Easiest banking options: Royal Panda Best sportsbook: betway Best New Player Experience: Wildz Best cashback option: 888

In Depth Review of the 10 Best Indian Online Casino Sites

1. Wheelz Casino - Most Overall Rewarding Experience.

From the moment you visit Wheelz casino, you'll be welcomed by an all too familiar face; None other than 90's TV legend and cult-hero David Hasselhoff. As if that isn't enough to catapult this casino to the top of our list, we were welcomed with a mouthwatering welcome bonus, huge game selection and entertaining graphics. Although only recently developed, the creators of Wheelz boast a wealth of experience through the means of Wildz Casino. These guys know what they're doing!

Pros

Lightning Quick Withdrawals

Entertaining Theme

24/7 Customer Support

Cons

Limited in Live Dealer Game

Not for Fans of Baywatch

2. PariMatch Casino - Best Casino Bonus and Free Spins

Parimatch appeals to Indian players straight away. An industry favourite since way back in 1994, they boast an array of experience spanning across two decades, cementing themselves in anyone's list of top indian casinos. Parimatch offers an outstanding welcome bonus, which tops you up across your first five deposits, amounting to 210000 INR and 300 Free Spins.While there are several areas of the site geared towards high rollers, the casino caters to all budgets and preferences. We recommend taking some time to understand the multi-tiered welcome bonus before diving in!

Pros

India Focused Promotion

Massive Welcome Bonus

Founded in 1994

Cons

Loyalty Program Lacking

Fewer Banking Methods

3. Caxino Casino - Best Game Selection

Fairly new on the block, Caxino Casino is certainly not lacking in terms of casino games. With over 100 titles, you can be sure to find something to your liking.

From Blackjack, baccarat, poker, wheel-based games, and even dice-based games are to be found at the Caxino live casino. All games will be presented by a professional live dealer and are broadcast straight from Evolution, Quickfire, NetEnt, and other live casino studios.

Pros

Brilliant Live Casino

Big Jackpot Games

Excellent Game Selection

Cons

No Sports Betting

4. 10Cric - Best no wagering option

Although the operator focuses more on sports betting, we're now going to take a closer look at the casino section for Indian players. They are renowned for updating their many weekly promotions, which often include daily drops low and no wagering option bonuses.

For other exclusive bonuses,10cric offers players access to The 10 Club. This includes exclusive offers, personalised customer support, your own account manager, tournaments and sporadic gifts and bonuses throughout the year!

Pros

Regularly Updates Promotions

Sporadic Gifts

Friendly and Engaging Theme

Cons

No 24/7 Customer Service

Missing Some Payment Methods

5. ComeOn! - Best Daily Bonuses Deal

An easy choice for this award. ComeOn! casino offers both free and real money betting games, with huge jackpots as well as video slots, table games, craps, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Hidden behind a colourful reputation for running awesome daily campaigns and bonus options.With 120 online games, from all of your favourite providers, ComeOn! Was also a close contender for the Best Game Selection top-spot.

With a great game selection and unbeatable daily bonus deals, their welcome bonus is what players have come to expect from Indian Online Casinos: 100% bonus up to 10,000 INR with first deposit of 1,000 INR or more.

Pros

Concurrent Promotions

Huge Game Variety

Huge Withdrawal Limits

Cons

Some Players Complain about Strict Gambling Policies.

6. MegaRush - Top Site for Live Casino in India

MegaRush offers Indian players access to an impressive collection of live dealer casino games that players can use to spice up their live gambling experience.

The live dealer games are designed by top providers like pragmatic play, net ent, evolution gaming, etc. at the site, Indian players can immerse themselves in games like live roulette, baccarat and blackjack with a live dealer and other players across the globe.

Megarush is licensed and regulated under the jurisdiction of curaçao. In addition to that, the operator has partnered with top gambling excursion schemes to ensure your Live Casino experience can be enjoyed to the fullest.

Pros

Progressive jackpots, Online Slots, Video Poker machines, Live Casino tables

Excellent Mobile Interface

Hugely Generous Welcome Bonus

Cons

Loyalty and VIP Could be Better

7. Royal Panda - Easiest Banking Options

In seventh, with the Easiest Banking Option award Royal Panda has been around for some time now, and it shows. Whether it's through the setup of the site, the game selection or the sheer number of bonuses on offer.

Royal Panda really has made an effort to cater to the player and make sure that you're having a good time which is truly reflected in their withdrawal process, which was secure, fast and easy to execute on the site.

The array of options for deposit and withdrawal methods was plentiful. Many of the payment providers vary in fee structure and overall turnaround times may not all be the same. Through our testing we found that eWallets receive the money within hours, while card payment options may take between 3-5 days.

Pros

Weekly Bamboo Bonus

Easy To Use

24/7 Customer Support

Cons

No Jackpot Games

Some Payment Methods Take Longer

8. Betway - Best Sportsbook

With a huge sports offering, Betway is the ideal portal for fans to indulge themselves into a huge selection. They do a very large number of things well. They offer an all-inclusive sportsbook where you'll consistently have more offers to explore. Between the selection, ease of use, and bonuses available, Betway is an all-encompassing sportsbook.

Pros

Betway Casino Also Available

Huge Selection of Sports

Outstanding New Players Bonuses

Cons

Fewer Deposit Methods Than Others

9. Wildz Casino - Best New Player Experience

Wildz Casino balances 'woo factor' with trust, experience and overall reliability, which new players may sometimes struggle with. Indian players have won tens of millions in jackpots and have the expertise to have won awards in customer service and responsible gambling, which is a staple for new players.Wildz offers an app for iOS or Android, free spins every day, as well as top slot games, live casino betting, daily jackpots and 200 Free Spins upon sign-up.

You'll find many other enticements while exploring Wildz Casino. One outstanding feature of Wildz'

VIP program

is Loyalty+. By being part of the VIP program, you will be able to recover up to

20% of your weekly losses

in the form of

cashback.

We would recommend taking some time to fully absorb everything Wildz Casino has to offer. Pay close attention to Level Up and Spinback features, these have players earn huge rewards over the years.

Pros

Cashback Features Low Wagering Requirements

Award Winning Customer Support

Cons

Some Claim Slower Withdrawal Speeds

No Phone Support

10. 888 Casino - Best Cashback Option

888 Casinos really drives the screw in terms of

mobile casino

, instant play with no downloads, and a

memorable gaming experience

. Our favourite cashback promotion can be found within 888 Casinos table games. The

Ultimate Cashback Spin

and rewards players up to

100% cashback

when they play poker, which paves the way for impressive wins. (The cashback reward will be added to your account the following day) Amongst

many other impressive features

at 888, Indian players can also expect weekend bonuses like spins, free deposits, and an excellent loyalty program.

Pros

Regularly Updated Promotions

100% Cashback Option

Massive Table Game Selection

Cons

Some Claim Slower Withdrawal Speeds

Indian Online Casino FAQs

What Is the Best Online Casino in India?

After thorough research and comparison, we play

Wheelz Casino at the top of the pile for the Best Online Casino in India. With an incredible welcome offer among so many other rewarding enticements, packaged up and presented by none other than 90's cult-legend David Hasselhoff, the decision was out of our hands!

Is Online Gambling Legal in India?

According to state law, online gambling is legal in India and there are no nation laws that prohibit or restrict Indians from playing. However, we would recommend reading our reviews in full to ensure you're fully equipped with everything you need to know before playing for the first time.

Can I use Indian Rupees at an Online Casino?

Where casinos do not accept INR, exchange services are usually offered. That said,, all of our recommended online casino operators accept Indian rupees as a viable form of currency. Our reviews information on rupee online casinos, including the different transaction methods available.

How Long Will It Take to Receive My Winnings?

This is at the discretion of the casino that you're playing at and the withdrawal method you have chosen.

For the fastest withdrawals, we recommend using an eWallet. Through our testing we found that they provided the quickest withdrawal time. Other methods like Bank Transfer or Cheque can take much longer.

How Do I Win at an Online Casino?

With luck on your side, each online casino game has its own specific rules and pay table structure that is usually accessible within the game. You can only win if you follow the game rules and match the combinations provided in the paytable. But remember, since casino games are based on chance, you may need to develop a playing strategy to increase your winning chances.

Conclusion

So there we have it, indiancasinoonline.com's very own awards ceremony, with a small snippet on the individual flair of each. While our research suggested that Wheelz Casino was the best in terms of overall experience, ALL of the casinos we have mentioned feature a memorable collection of games, live casino, sports and bonuses deals, each one ensuring that Indian players enjoy an entertaining gambling experience.

Dive into any one of them, see what the fuss is all about!

