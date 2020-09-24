'The African Dream: The Man With the Audacity to Build the New Africa' - A Documentary Premiere to Inspire a Generation of Africans and the Black Youth

GHANA, West Africa, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new docufilm "The African Dream: The Man with the Audacity to Build the New Africa" is scheduled to premiere Oct. 10, 2020, with a Global Watch Party on YouTube. The docufilm explores the impact Freedom Jacob Caesar, the visionaire behind this project, has made both as a pioneering business leader and a socially aware philanthropist.

"The African Dream" chronicles the hopes of an entire continent and showcases the exemplary story of a great son of the land. It captures Freedom Jacob Caesar (FJC), the Neo Pan-Africanist alter ego of Nana Kwame Bediako, a wealthy, African visionary, an industrialist and nation builder who has embarked upon an ordained mission of building a united New Africa, bridging it to the rest of the world. FJC is personified as a spirit, a myth and a unique African ancestral identity. It has a unique plot twist that also showcases the tangible works of Nana Kwame Bediako who has single-handedly redefined the skylines of Ghana and built an extensive portfolio of business successes.

He provides a story of hope and inspiration to empower a new generation of Black and young Africans throughout the diaspora by sharing his remarkable entrepreneurial journey and his vision for leadership in transforming the new Africa. At the core of the docufilm is Freedom Jacob Caesar's template for wealth creation and his visionary principles of maximizing the utilization of land and property, from a minuscule-scale development to a transformation of the region's skyline with nearly 600 residential and iconic commercial properties covering over 2,000 acres of land. Freedom's vision for the future of Africa is brought to life with Petronia City, his planned development of West Africa's first large-scale industrial and manufacturing smart city to bring energy and power to a continent that will boast an Industrial Park, Africa's "Silicon Valley" Technology Hub and an Energy City.

Witnessing the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic made it apparent to Freedom how much people needed hope. "This period was also the first in modern times that Africa realized we would have to save ourselves. Our vision of Africa becoming a global giant can only be attained if Africans begin to provide for each other. It was important that I, Freedom, began to share my story with regard to creating wealth on the continent as well as the work I have been doing with The Freedom Movement," FJC says.

He returned to his homeland of Ghana from the U.K. nearly 20 years ago and began silently building in the background for almost two decades what has now become The Kwarleyz Group. The Kwarleyz Group is a diversified group of companies involved in real estate development and financial investments in West Africa.

Freedom states that "I have accepted the spiritual calling to embody the ambition and lineage of some of the greatest black men in history such as Haile Selassie, Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Malcolm X. Mansa Musa, the wealthiest king in ancient history, awakened my attributes of vision and the power of manifestation that has been needed to transform Africa for the past five centuries." Freedom's philanthropy work, entrepreneurial prowess, and social activism are boldly emerging as a courageous voice of African solidarity. "An inspiration for what is possible," says Caesar, the alter ego of Nana Kwame Bediako.

